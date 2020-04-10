Man arrested, 26 fines issued, as protesters ignore COVID-19 measures
A man has been arrested and 26 fines issued following a protest at Preston.
The group of refugee activists ignored social distancing rules and opted to go ahead with their rally on Bell Street.
Police were ready and waiting to fine them for breaching the “non-essential” activity rule.
And they did.
The protest took place outside a premises where refugees are being housed in Melbourne.
PIC: Brianna Travers