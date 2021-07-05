3AW
Man arrested after 77-year-old woman found dead in her Blackburn home

1 hour ago
3AW Breakfast
Article image for Man arrested after 77-year-old woman found dead in her Blackburn home

A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in Melbourne’s east.

Police were called to a welfare check on a woman in a residence on Whitehorse Road, Blackburn just after 7pm last night.

When they arrived, they found the body of the 77-year-old woman inside.

The exact cause of her death is not know but is being treated as suspicious.

A 49-year-old Blackburn man was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

Both parties are believed to be known to each other and police aren’t looking for anyone else in regards to the incident.

Press PLAY below to hear more from Victoria Police

131332