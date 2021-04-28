Man arrested after almost driving into Epping police station

Police have arrested a 54-year-old man after he came close to driving into a police station in Melbourne’s north.

The man approached the police station in his gold Commodore and mounted the footpath.

Victoria Police spokesperson, Nikki Ladgrove, says the man “pressed his car against two bollards” at the front entrance of the station.

He then performed a burnout before police removed him from the running vehicle and took him into custody.

The man also allegedly spat on a police officer.

He remains in custody and is expected to face court today.

His car was towed from the station and has been impounded for a month.

Press PLAY below for more.