Man arrested after breaking into CBD quarantine hotel

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A man has been arrested after allegedly trying to burgle a quarantine hotel in Melbourne’s CBD.

Intruder Alert tipped the Rumour File off to the bizarre attempted burglary, which saw a man make his way on to a hotel floor.

The man broke into a stairwell at the Collins Street hotel, where he set off a motion alarm just before 2.45am.

The burglar was seen opening a door from the stairwell on to level seven of the hotel.

The 29-year-old of no fixed address fled and was arrested near the hotel a short time later.

Police say man did not enter any red zones, did not gain entry to guest or staff rooms, and was not located with any stolen property.

Press PLAY below for more.