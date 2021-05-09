Man arrested after double police car ramming at Geelong overnight

A man has been charged after ramming two police cars in Geelong overnight.

Officers from Corio attempted to intercept the motorist at a Thompsons Road service station, after spotting false plates on his vehicle.

When police stopped at the service station, the man, who was at the petrol bowser, got into his Holden sedan and tried to flee.

The 20-year-old allegedly reversed into a police car at the rear of his vehicle, then drove forward and collided with another police car in front of his vehicle.

Police smashed the windows of the Holden and deployed OC spray to arrest the man.

Drugs and cash were discovered during a search of the vehicle.

The Winchelsea man remains in custody and is expected to be charged with a number of offences including aggravated intentional exposure of police officer to risk by driving, reckless conduct endangering serious injury, and committing an indictable offence whilst on bail.

