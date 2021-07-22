3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Man arrested after high-speed police..

Man arrested after high-speed police chase across Melbourne

8 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Emergency police lights

A man is in custody following a high-speed pursuit across Melbourne.

Police initially tried to intercept the stolen white Mitsubishi Triton at Sunbury at about 1.45am this morning.

The driver took off at speed, hitting speeds in excess of 160 km/h.

The police air wing monitored the vehicle as it sped through through several suburbs including: Bulla, Maribyrnong, Glen Huntly, Prahran and Caulfield South.

Stop sticks were successfully deployed on the ute at Carnegie just before 4am.

The driver, a 30-year-old Sunbury man, attempted to flee on foot but was arrested a short time later.

Police located a gun near the stolen car.

Press PLAY below for more details from police

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332