Man arrested after high-speed police chase across Melbourne

A man is in custody following a high-speed pursuit across Melbourne.

Police initially tried to intercept the stolen white Mitsubishi Triton at Sunbury at about 1.45am this morning.

The driver took off at speed, hitting speeds in excess of 160 km/h.

The police air wing monitored the vehicle as it sped through through several suburbs including: Bulla, Maribyrnong, Glen Huntly, Prahran and Caulfield South.

Stop sticks were successfully deployed on the ute at Carnegie just before 4am.

The driver, a 30-year-old Sunbury man, attempted to flee on foot but was arrested a short time later.

Police located a gun near the stolen car.

