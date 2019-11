Man arrested after morning robbery in CBD

A middle-aged man has been robbed on Bourke Street by a scissor-wielding offender on Friday morning.

A 20-year-old has since been arrested and is expected to be charged.

The 47-year-old, from NSW, was approached while walking through the CBD just before 7.30am.

The man demanded the victim’s watch and he complied.

The alleged offender fled, but was arrested a short time later.

He is expected to be charged with armed robbery related offences.

The victim did not suffer any injuries.