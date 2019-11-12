Man arrested after plaza pushbike hit-run

A man has been arrested in relation to a Pakenham hit-run, which has left an elderly man fighting for his life.

The victim, 79, was flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a bicycle in the car park of the Main Street plaza.

3AW listeners were quick to tell Neil Mitchell about police swarming the area.

Officers located a Morwell man, 24, in Cook Street, Pakenham, about 11.20am.

He is assisting police with their enquiries.

Investigations remain ongoing and anyone with information or footage that could assist police should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Photo credit: Nine