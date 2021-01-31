3AW
  • Home
  • News
  • Man arrested after woman found..

Man arrested after woman found dead in Geelong

6 hours ago
Ross and Russel
A man has been arrested after over the death of a woman in Geelong.

Police were called to an address on The Walk in Thomson just after 9.30pm last night, following reports of an assault.

They found a woman in a critical condition and tried to revive her, but sadly she died at the scene.

The deceased woman is yet to be formally identified.

A man was arrested at the scene.

It’s believed the man and deceased woman are known to each other.

Homicide squad detectives are investigating.

