Man arrested after woman found dead in Geelong

A man has been arrested after over the death of a woman in Geelong.

Police were called to an address on The Walk in Thomson just after 9.30pm last night, following reports of an assault.

They found a woman in a critical condition and tried to revive her, but sadly she died at the scene.

The deceased woman is yet to be formally identified.

A man was arrested at the scene.

It’s believed the man and deceased woman are known to each other.

Homicide squad detectives are investigating.

