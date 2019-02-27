Man arrested after woman’s body is found in ‘suspicious’ circumstances

A man has been arrested after a woman’s body was found at Burwood East on Wednesday morning.

Victoria Police confirmed they’d arrested a 68-year-old man at the scene.

3AW Drive caller Nigel reported police activity at Clayton South shortly after 4.30pm.

Police said they were at an address on Westall Road as part of the investigation.

The exact circumstances surrounding the death are yet to be established, however the 57-year-old woman’s death is being treated as suspicious.

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.