Man arrested and charged after raid uncovers guns, drugs and A LOT of cash
A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged after guns, drugs and more than $300,000 was found at a Reservoir property.
Police raided the Gilbert Road residence on Tuesday morning.
They seized the following items:
- Three firearms
- Ammunition
- A significant amount of cash
- Various quantities of drugs including cocaine and MDMA
- A 2018 Hilux sports utility
The man was arrested and later charged by detectives with trafficking a large commercial quantity of cocaine, trafficking MDMA, possessing handguns, possessing a firearm, dealing with proceeds of crime and handling stolen goods.
He’s been remanded to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today.