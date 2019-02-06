Man arrested and charged after raid uncovers guns, drugs and A LOT of cash

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged after guns, drugs and more than $300,000 was found at a Reservoir property.

Police raided the Gilbert Road residence on Tuesday morning.

They seized the following items:

Three firearms

Ammunition

A significant amount of cash

Various quantities of drugs including cocaine and MDMA

A 2018 Hilux sports utility

The man was arrested and later charged by detectives with trafficking a large commercial quantity of cocaine, trafficking MDMA, possessing handguns, possessing a firearm, dealing with proceeds of crime and handling stolen goods.

He’s been remanded to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today.