3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Man arrested and charged after..

Man arrested and charged after raid uncovers guns, drugs and A LOT of cash

41 mins ago
3aw news

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged after guns, drugs and more than $300,000 was found at a Reservoir property.

Police raided the Gilbert Road residence on Tuesday morning.

They seized the following items:

  • Three firearms
  • Ammunition
  • A significant amount of cash
  • Various quantities of drugs including cocaine and MDMA
  • A 2018 Hilux sports utility

The man was arrested and later charged by detectives with trafficking a large commercial quantity of cocaine, trafficking MDMA, possessing handguns, possessing a firearm, dealing with proceeds of crime and handling stolen goods.

He’s been remanded to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today.

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332