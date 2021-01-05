3AW
Man arrested and charged over alleged act of indecent exposure

12 hours ago
Article image for Man arrested and charged over alleged act of indecent exposure

A man has been arrested and charged over an alleged act of indecent exposure at Cranbourne.

It’s alleged the man, walking a dog, exposed himself to a 39-year-old Cranbourne woman at an address on Ferndown Drive on November 2.

The man allegedly returned to the address on 4 November before leaving.

A 21-year-old Cranbourne man handed himself into police and has since been charged in relation to the incident.

He was arrested and charged with stalking another person, sexual activity directed at another person and sexual exposure.

The 21-year-old Cranbourne man was bailed to appear at Frankston Magistrates’ Court on 18 October.

News
