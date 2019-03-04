Man arrested and charged over alleged sex assault on tram

A man has been arrested and charged over the alleged sexual assault of a girl on a tram.

Police have been told a 15-year-old girl was sitting on the number 64 tram on Sunday afternoon when a man sat next to her.

He’s then alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

The girl got off the tram at the next stop and reported it to police.

A 37-year-old Caulfield man was arrested shortly after.

He was interviewed and is expected to be charged on summons with sexual assault and unlawful assault.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au