Man arrested and charged over alleged sexual assault on train

A man has been charged over an alleged sexual assault on a train last Wednesday.

Victoria Police said on Friday afternoon the 43-year-old St Kilda man had been taken into custody by PSOs.

A woman was travelling on a Pakenham-bound train last Wednesday when she was allegedly sexually assaulted about 10.50pm.

The woman got off the train at Caulfield Train Station and notified the patrolling PSOs of the incident.

The PSOs got in touch with colleagues who were able to enter the train and arrest a person at Carnegie Train Station.

The person was remanded in custody to appear at Moorabbin Magistrates’ Court at a later date.