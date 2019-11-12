3AW
Man arrested, another suffers head injury, in ugly CBD road rage incident

51 mins ago
A man has been arrested after an alleged road rage incident in the CBD.

3AW Drive was alerted to the ugly incident on Tuesday afternoon by Julie after she spotted blood on the road.

Victoria Police confirmed they’d arrested a man after two people clashed at the intersection of William and La Trobe streets shortly after 3.30pm.

One of the men fell and hit his head on the ground.

He’s been taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, head injuries.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

PICTURE: Twitter / @VicTraffic

News
