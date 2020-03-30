3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Man arrested at gunpoint and charged over disturbing incident outside shopping complex

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

A man allegedly waiving an imitation firearm has been arrested at gunpoint by police at a Springvale shopping complex.

The report, which police confirmed after a tip-off from caller Sandra on 3AW Mornings, came just moments after police minister Lisa Neville announced a temporary ban on the sale of firearms and ammunition in Victoria.

Why? Because there’s been a surge in attempts from the public to attempt to access guns and ammunition.

Sandra said she witnessed the disturbing incident outside Coles on Monday afternoon.

“I heard some yelling and a policeman had his gun drawn,” she said.

Sandra was spot on.

Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton said a man had since been arrested and charged.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.