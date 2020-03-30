Man arrested at gunpoint and charged over disturbing incident outside shopping complex

A man allegedly waiving an imitation firearm has been arrested at gunpoint by police at a Springvale shopping complex.

The report, which police confirmed after a tip-off from caller Sandra on 3AW Mornings, came just moments after police minister Lisa Neville announced a temporary ban on the sale of firearms and ammunition in Victoria.

Why? Because there’s been a surge in attempts from the public to attempt to access guns and ammunition.

Sandra said she witnessed the disturbing incident outside Coles on Monday afternoon.

“I heard some yelling and a policeman had his gun drawn,” she said.

Sandra was spot on.

Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton said a man had since been arrested and charged.

