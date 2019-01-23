Police officer struck, man arrested following dramatic police pursuit through CBD

A police officer has been struck, his motorbike run over and subsequent police pursuit through Melbourne’s CBD this afternoon.

A man has been arrested.

3AW Drive was flooded with calls, several witnesses reported seeing a silver Toyota crashing into other vehicles before being swamped by police.

Standing at the corner of Russell and Collins, Sam told Tom Elliott the silver Toyota sped past police who were doing traffic direction training.

“A car seems to have rammed something, then about 20 police officers who were doing their regular traffic training started running after this guy on Russell Street,” Sam said.

“It got through them and tore down Collins Street and a couple of police on motorbikes chased after him.”

Jane at RMIT said police have the driver on the ground.

“He looks young, they’ve had him pinned on the ground and now he’s on his knees in handcuffs,” she said.

“The response from police has been incredible, there are so many police here right now.”

Nick said the driver “nearly took him out”.

“The whole front end was ripped off the car,” he said.

“He then sideswiped a tradie.”

Victoria Police confirm a man has been arrested.

A police member on a motorcycle intercepted a vehicle on Collins Street about 3.30PM but the vehicle attempted to flee and struck the police member and also ran over his motorbike.

The man was arrested not far from the scene.

The male police officer is being treated for minor injuries.

Yarra Trams say services down Collins Street have already resumed.

Images: 3AW Reporter Alicia Byrne