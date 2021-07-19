Man arrested hiding in bushes following dramatic police incident

A man hiding in bushes at Footscray Cemetery has been arrested after a police car was rammed at Sunshine.

3AW Drive received multiple calls about the dramatic incident involving a badly damaged car on Monday afternoon.

Victoria Police said officers attended a car park on Harvester Road after spotting a vehicle of interest in relation to an ‘ongoing investigation’ shortly before 3pm.

It’s alleged the driver reversed into the police car.

Nobody was injured in the incident, and the driver left the scene.

About an hour later, a member of the public contacted police after seeing the badly damaged vehicle had been abandoned at Footscray.

A 26-year-old St Albans Man was found hiding in bushes alongside Geelong Road and was arrested at approximately 4pm.

He is currently assisting police.

Anyone with witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.