Man arrested in dramatic fashion following brief pursuit in Melbourne’s north

2 hours ago
Red Hot Tip Confirmed
Police have been forced to use road spikes to end a pursuit in Melbourne’s north on Wednesday morning.

The alleged driver of the stolen car has then fled before being arrested nearby.

Michael alerted Neil Mitchell to the pursuit at Preston.

Victoria Police confirmed they’d been called to an alleged car theft just after 9am.

A stop stick was used to bring the stolen black Mazda to a halt on Mansfield Street.

The alleged driver was arrested on Flinders Street, Thornbury.

He is assisting police.

News
