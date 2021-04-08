Man charged over 1989 cold case double murder of Moorabbin siblings

A 58-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the deaths of siblings Doris McCartney and Ronald Swann 31 years ago.

The Rowville man has been charged with two counts of murder and will appear at the Melbourne Magistrates Court later today.

The arrest comes a week after police offered a $1 million reward into the cold case murders.

The brother and sister were found dead in their Keith Street home in Moorabbin on October 22, 1989.

The pair appeared to have been assaulted, but there was no sign of forced entry into their home, and nothing had been stolen.

