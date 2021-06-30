Man arrested over alleged fatal hit-run in Melbourne’s outer south-east

A man has been arrested following an alleged hit-run that killed a motorcyclist at Cranbourne North on Thursday.

Police have been told a motorcyclist and vehicle collided on Thompsons Road near the intersection of Lansell Drive about 1.40am.

The rider died at the scene.

It will be alleged the driver of the silver-coloured Holden Commodore briefly stopped before it continued driving west on Thompsons Road without assisting the rider.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at Frankston Train Station on Thursday afternoon and is assisting police with their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the hit-run, who has dash cam footage, or thinks they may have seen the vehicle involved is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au