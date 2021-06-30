3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Man arrested over alleged fatal..

Man arrested over alleged fatal hit-run in Melbourne’s outer south-east

13 hours ago
3AW news
Article image for Man arrested over alleged fatal hit-run in Melbourne’s outer south-east

A man has been arrested following an alleged hit-run that killed a motorcyclist at Cranbourne North on Thursday.

Police have been told a motorcyclist and vehicle collided on Thompsons Road near the intersection of Lansell Drive about 1.40am.

The rider died at the scene.

It will be alleged the driver of the silver-coloured Holden Commodore briefly stopped before it continued driving west on Thompsons Road without assisting the rider.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at Frankston Train Station on Thursday afternoon and is assisting police with their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the hit-run, who has dash cam footage, or thinks they may have seen the vehicle involved is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au

3AW news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332