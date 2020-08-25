Man arrested over alleged online threats directed at Richmond defender
A man has been arrested after he allegedly sent threats to Richmond’s Dylan Grimes online.
Victoria Police revealed on Tuesday it had arrested a 39-year-old from Frankston.
“Detectives arrested a 39-year-old man and charged him with stalking, using telecommunications device to menace, making threat to commit sexual offence and other charges,” police said in a statement.
“He was bailed to appear before Frankston Magistrates’ Court on 4 May 2021.”