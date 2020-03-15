Man arrested over deadly Hoddle Street stabbing
Police have arrested a man after a fatal stabbing at the commission flats in Collingwood.
The Hoddle Street area was teaming with police yesterday after a man was found with life-threatening stab wounds to his upper body just before 5pm.
Paramedics attempted to revive the man but were unsuccessful and he died at the scene.
Police arrested a 30-year-old Collingwood man overnight in relation to the deadly stabbing.
He is in custody and is expected to be interviewed later this morning.