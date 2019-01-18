Man arrested over murder of Aiia Maasarwe

JUST IN

An arrest has been made over the murder of Aiia Maasarwe.

“The 20-year-old was arrested in Greensborough by local police working in partnership with homicide detectives about 11.20am,” police said in a statement.

“Homicide squad detectives have arrested a man as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of Aiia Maasarwe.”

It’s expected the man will undergo questioning this afternoon.

Aiia was at the Comic’s Lounge club in North Melbourne on Tuesday night, and was driven by friends into Bourke Street, where she boarded the 86 tram about 10.50pm.

The Israeli student called her sister about 12.10am on Tuesday night, her sister noticed the phone drop and voices muffled in the background.

The 21-year-old’s body was found on Min Drive, near Plenty Road Bundoora, about 7am that morning.

The arrest comes after police released images of a hat and t-shirt found at the crime scene and repeated pleas from police for anyone who recognised the clothing to contact Crimestoppers.