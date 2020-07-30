Man arrested over sex assaults following dating app meetings

A man has been arrested over two alleged sexual assaults over the past three years.

And police aren’t ruling out possible links with “other matters”.

A 25-year-old Berwick man was taken into custody on Thursday morning.

He’s being questioned over two incidents, both following meetings arranged over dating applications on mobile phones.

The first took place on Thursday, October 25, in 2018.

The man met with a 19-year-old woman for dinner in Drouin.

Afterwards, the pair drove to an isolated area where it’s alleged the man has subsequently sexually assaulted the woman.