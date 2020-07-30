3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Man arrested over sex assaults..

Man arrested over sex assaults following dating app meetings

5 hours ago
3aw news

A man has been arrested over two alleged sexual assaults over the past three years.

And police aren’t ruling out possible links with “other matters”.

A 25-year-old Berwick man was taken into custody on Thursday morning.

He’s being questioned over two incidents, both following meetings arranged over dating applications on mobile phones.

The first took place on Thursday, October 25, in 2018.

The man met with a 19-year-old woman for dinner in Drouin.

Afterwards, the pair drove to an isolated area where it’s alleged the man has subsequently sexually assaulted the woman.

The second incident occurred this year when an 18-year-old woman matched with the man on the same dating application.

The woman was with a group of friends in a share house in Burwood on Tuesday, March 24, and invited the man to the property.

While at the house, it’s alleged the man followed the woman into a room and sexually assaulted her.

On both occasions, the victims have reported being choked and unable to breathe, as well as being forced onto their stomachs.

The women described the man as Caucasian, slim and being softly spoken with a demeaning attitude towards women.

They have told police the man’s dating profile suggests he is a Computer Science student and states “feds and narcs swipe left.”

The matters have only recently been reported to police.

At this time, it’s believed the incidents are linked.

The investigation remains ongoing and police are continuing to look at any possible links to other matters.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332