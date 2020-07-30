Man arrested over sex assaults following dating app meetings
A man has been arrested over two alleged sexual assaults over the past three years.
And police aren’t ruling out possible links with “other matters”.
A 25-year-old Berwick man was taken into custody on Thursday morning.
He’s being questioned over two incidents, both following meetings arranged over dating applications on mobile phones.
The first took place on Thursday, October 25, in 2018.
The man met with a 19-year-old woman for dinner in Drouin.
Afterwards, the pair drove to an isolated area where it’s alleged the man has subsequently sexually assaulted the woman.
The second incident occurred this year when an 18-year-old woman matched with the man on the same dating application.
The woman was with a group of friends in a share house in Burwood on Tuesday, March 24, and invited the man to the property.
While at the house, it’s alleged the man followed the woman into a room and sexually assaulted her.
On both occasions, the victims have reported being choked and unable to breathe, as well as being forced onto their stomachs.
The women described the man as Caucasian, slim and being softly spoken with a demeaning attitude towards women.
They have told police the man’s dating profile suggests he is a Computer Science student and states “feds and narcs swipe left.”
The matters have only recently been reported to police.
At this time, it’s believed the incidents are linked.