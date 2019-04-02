Man arrested over shocking sexual and physical assaults over four-day period

A Darley man has been arrested and is expected to be charged over a serious sexual and physical assault of a woman.

Victoria Police released news of the graphic allegations on Tuesday.

It’s alleged the 32-year-old man met the woman on a dating app several weeks ago and they began a relationship.

Police said the man picked her up from a suburban business about 6.30pm on Monday, March 25, and drove her to his house.

The victim, a 39-year-old Vietnamese national, was then imprisoned inside the property and threatened with a number of weapons, including a crossbow.

She was also repeatedly sexually and physically assaulted over a four-day period.

She was eventually released when her friends began asking the man if they knew where she was.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious head and body injuries and reported the matter to police.

The man was arrested by Sexual Crimes Squad detectives at his address in Darley this morning and he is currently being interviewed.

He is expected to be charged this afternoon and is likely to face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court.

Police said they were not aware of any specific similar incidents occurring, however would be keen to speak to anyone who has further information.