Man arrested over suspicious fires lit in park in Melbourne’s south-east

A man has been arrested in relation to a series of suspicious scrub fires which broke out in a park in Melbourne’s south-east this afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the blazes in Jells Park, Glen Waverley, just after 12.30pm and the park was evacuated.

Police have arrested a 19-year-old Mulgrave man in relation to the blazes, which they believe were deliberately lit.

More than 30 firefighters fought the fires, bringing them under control just after 2pm.

No one was injured during the incident.