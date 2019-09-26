Advertisement
Fake explosive device sparks bomb scare following Racecourse Road arrest
A man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to steal a high-end car at a car wash at North Melbourne.
A fake explosive device was then found in his bag, sparking a bomb scare on Racecourse Road.
Businesses were evacuated and Racecourse Road was blocked to traffic and trams between Flemington Road and Boundary Road.
Those roads have since been re-opened.
The 25-year-old man is now in custody.
Pic: Twitter / @VicTraffic