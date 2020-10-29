Man arrested, tragedy avoided, as truck driver allegedly leads police on pursuit

A man has been arrested following a dramatic incident at Melton on Thursday.

Mark alerted Tom Elliott to the developments on Thursday.

A truck driver trying to escape police collided with a car on Melton Valley Drive before heading into nearby parkland, narrowly avoiding pedestrians and colliding with a power pole.

At one point during the chase a male passenger came out of the moving truck.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop in an embankment near the Western Highway before the sole remaining occupant fled on foot and was arrested nearby a short time later.

A 33-year-old Melton South man is in custody and is assisting police.

The male who came out the moving truck, a 46-year-old Werribee man, has been taken to hospital under police guard with minor injuries.

Four people, including three children, involved in the collision on Melton Valley Drive, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigations into the incident remain ongoing.

Any witnesses, anyone with dash-cam footage or any other information that could assist police with their enquiries is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

