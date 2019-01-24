Man arrested with toy after reports of CBD sword

A man has been taken into custody following reports of a person at Parkville armed with a sword overnight.

As revealed on 3AW’s Rumour File, the incident happened on Wednesday, just before midnight.

Police attended and found a 38-year-old man on Grattan Street with a plastic toy sword.

He was taken into custody without incident and the toy was seized.

The Melbourne man was released pending further enquiries.

“Someone ought to tell that fella, he might only have a toy sword, but they’re not going to shoot you with their toy guns,” Ross suggested.