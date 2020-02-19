Man assaulted in Fitzroy aged care facility during violent crime spree

Residents of an aged care facility in Melbourne’s inner-north have been terrorised, and a 65-year-old man has been hospitalised, after a thug began a violent crime spree inside the facility.

A 22-year-old man allegedly entered an aged care facility on Palmer Street, Fitzroy at 6.30am on Tuesday and assaulted a man.

The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The thug then allegedly forced his way into a woman’s car outside the aged care centre.

The offender drove off in the stolen vehicle before colliding with two other vehicles and then attempting to snatch one of them.

The offender has been arrested and charged with carjacking, attempted carjacking and robbery.