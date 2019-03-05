Man assaults 89-year-old woman after fleeing earlier bashing in Morwell

An 89-year-old woman has been assaulted in an early morning attack in her home at Morwell, by a man fleeing an earlier bashing.

Adrian called Neil Mitchell this morning, reporting a large police presence in Church Street.

Police confirmed they are investigating after an offender used a hammer to attack a man at an address in Church street around 2am.

The offender then fled and ran into another house in the street, where an 89-year-old woman was at home.

He attacked her before fleeing.

The first victim has serious injuries and the woman has thankfully, non-life threatening injuries.

Both have been taken to hospital and the offender remains on the run.

Click PLAY below to hear more