Man bashed in front of his children during terrifying Seaford home invasion

A man has been bashed with a weapon in front of his partner and children during a terrifying home invasion at Seaford.

The 39-year-old man suffered head and back injuries after the attack at his Duncan Avenue home at about 9.40pm yesterday.

Police say two offenders — a man and a woman — broke into his home and assaulted him while his family watched on.

Police were called after the vicious attack and quickly located two suspects in a car nearby.

A 65-year-old Langwarrin woman has been charged with aggravated burglary and released on bail.

A 44-year-old Langwarrin man will face the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today charged with aggravated burglary, assault and theft.

