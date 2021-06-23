3AW
Man calls 3AW for help following disturbing door knock

3 hours ago
Word On The Street
A man in his 70s has rung Tom Elliott shaken after another man confronted him at the front door of his house, asking to use his phone.

Wayne told Tom Elliott the man was now hiding in the backyard of his Ringwood home.

Wayne, understandably flustered, told Tom Elliott the man knocked on the door shortly after 4.30pm on Wednesday.

“This guy was there and he wanted to come in and make a call,” he said.

“I told him no and then he pulled a mobile phone from somewhere in his bag and rang somebody up.”

Wayne said the man said he was being “chased” by somebody else.

He said he was now in the backyard of his home.

Wayne rang 3AW while waiting for police to arrive, who have since arrived at the scene.

Press PLAY below to hear Wayne’s call

News
