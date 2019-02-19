Man charged after woman’s body found on the side of the road in Gippsland

A 22-year-old man will face court again today, charged with the murder of a 31-year-old Ballarat woman Tamara Farrell

Ms Farrell, who’d only moved to Ballarat a couple of weeks ago, was last seen about 6.30am at her home on Sunday.

Human remains were found more than 300 kilometres away in Nambrok (near Sale) yesterday morning.

Homicide Squad detectives have charged a 22-year-old Altona man with one count of murder.

A 19-year-old woman remains in custody and is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Image: Nine News Melbourne