Man charged over alleged crime spree north of Melbourne

A 27-year-old man has been charged with more than 40 offences following a series of incidents north of Melbourne.

A fight outside a Kalkallo home on Saturday ended with a man suffering stab wounds on the ground.

It’s alleged he was then run over with a car.

The 26-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries.

When police approached the alleged driver, he allegedly went at them with a knife before a pursuit ensued and he crashed into a barrier at Mickleham.

The man then allegedly stole the police vehicle before it ran into several vehicles on Barry Road.

The driver then fled on foot but was arrested a short time later.

The 27-year-old Mickleham man has been charged with multiple offences including attempted murder, affray and threaten to assault a police officer.

He has also been charged with reckless conduct endangering life in relation to a separate incident at Mickleham on Saturday that left a woman in hospital with serious injuries.