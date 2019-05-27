Parkville ‘murder’: Courtney’s accused killer identified

A homeless man with a history of mental illness has faced court over the alleged murder of Courtney Herron.

Henry Hammond, 27, was charged with murdering the 25-year-old woman and fronted the Melbourne Magistrates Court Monday morning.

Hammond didn’t say a word and appeared disheveled in court, where his legal representative said Hammond had a possible delusional disorder, autism and a historian diagnosis of ADHD.

Hammond will undergo a medical assessment and has been remanded in custody until September 16.

Ms Herron was found dead in parkland off Elliott Avenue about 9.15am on Saturday.

She was homeless and hadn’t been seen since May 14 at St Albans.