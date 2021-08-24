3AW
Man charged over kidnapping of two children from Blackburn North

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel
A 36-year-old man has been charged over the alleged kidnapping of two children at Blackburn North.

Five-year-old Adilla and her three-year-old brother Bilal were discovered safe and well at a home in Mitcham at 7.20pm on Monday night, almost 12 hours after they went missing from their family home.

Police say their 32-year-old mother had been seriously assaulted and tied up, before the offender took off with her children in the family’s Mercedes.

This morning police have confirmed a 36-year-old man has been arrested.

He will face court today on multiple charges including kidnapping, aggravated burglary with a weapon and false imprisonment.

Another two men and a woman have been released without charge.

Police have not revealed the suspected motive behind the terrifying incident but say it was not a random attack.

Ross and Russel
News
