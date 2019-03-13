Man charged over multiple alleged historical sex offences

A man has been charged over a string of alleged historical sex offences.

The 48-year-old man has been charged on summons with sexual offences, including indecent act with a child under 16 and five counts of sexual penetration of a child under 16.

The offending is alleged to have taken place in homes at Berwick, Cranbourne North and Taylors Hill between 2003 and 2006.

The man is due to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on March 21.