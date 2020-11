A man has been charged, accused of seriously assaulting a man and leaving him with a fractured skull at Birrarung Marr.

The 53-year-old man, of no fixed address, allegedly struck the 40-year-old male victim to the back of the head as he was running through the area on October 30.

The attack caused the victim to lose consciousness and fall to the ground.

He was taken to hospital.

The man accused has been remanded to face court next month.