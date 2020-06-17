Man charged over two alleged sex assaults in Elwood in 2012
A man has been charged over two incidents where women were allegedly sexually assaulted in Elwood in 2012.
Victoria Police said on Wednesday they’d arrested a 31-year-old Albanvale man.
He has subsequently been charged with a range of offences including rape, false imprisonment, kidnapping, common law exposure and assault.
A 47-year-old woman was walking along a footpath on the canal between Beach Road and Addison Street on February 24, before being sexually assaulted.
The second incident occurred on October 20, where a then 32-year-old woman was walking along the Bay Trail before being sexually assaulted.
Police are still investigating whether there are any links to any other similar incidents in the Elwood/Bayside area or the western suburbs.
