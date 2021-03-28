3AW
Man charged with murder after car crash shooting in Corio

7 hours ago
Ross and Russel
A man has been charged over a murder in Corio on Saturday.

Convicted drug dealer, 43-year-old Daniel Eagle, is believed to have been involved in a confrontation at a property in Corio, where a shot was fired early on Saturday.

He crashed into a wooden post and a delivery truck on the Princes Highway while fleeing two men who were chasing him.

The men stopped at the crash scene and allegedly shot Eagle.

He died at the scene.

Police have since arrested two men.

A 26-year-old Corio man has been charged with murder and will face Geelong Magistrates Court today.

The other man, a 25-year-old, has been released pending further enquiries.

Image: Nine

News
