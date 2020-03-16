3AW
Man charged with murder following Collingwood death

39 mins ago
A man has been charged with murder following the death of another man at Collingwood on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to a commission flat on Hoddle Street where a man was found with upper body injuries just before 5pm.

Paramedics worked on the 32-year-old Collingwood man, but he died at the scene.

A 30-year-old Collingwood man has been charged with one count of murder and will appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

