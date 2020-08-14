Man claiming ‘condition’ making him resistant to COVID-19 among latest fined by police

A moron who claimed he has a condition making him “resistant to coronavirus” is among the latest people to be fined by Victoria Police for breaching the state’s COVID-19 rules.

The man, who was caught with another man buying cigarettes in South Melbourne after curfew, told police he didn’t need to wear a face mask because of a “birth condition that makes him resistant to coronavirus.”

He was fined.

Victoria Police issued 253 fines in the past 24 hours to people breaching the Chief Health Officer’s directions.

An incredibly selfish Whittlesea man was fined for a tenth time after he was found in Richmond.

He told police he was there to visit work colleagues but could not produce appropriate documentation.

Another man was found in the Brimbank area after curfew.

When he was asked why he was out, he told police he was researching where to buy cheaper groceries in the area.

Eight people were found together at a one bedroom apartment on Flinders Street.