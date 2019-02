A man claims Coles sold him seafood which was six weeks past its expiry date.

Caller Luca says he bought a packet of Surimi Sea Sticks from Coles at Lalor on January 17, despite the seafood expiring on December 9 last year.

He told Tom Elliott he wasn’t satisfied with the supermarket chain’s offer of a full refund and an additional $10 Coles voucher.

“I could’ve been dead by now,” he said.

