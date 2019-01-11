3AW
Man critical after boat capsizes at Blairgowrie

37 mins ago
A man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after a boat capsized off Blairgowrie this morning.

Police say a man and a woman were in a boat at about 10am when it capsized in Port Phillip Bay.

A boat passing by has picked up the couple and conveyed them to shore.

A man in his 60’s was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Police are yet to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

 

Image: Kristy Mayr/7 News

