Man crushed to death in Campbellfield workplace accident

6 hours ago
3AW News

A man has been crushed to death in a horrific workplace accident at Campbellfield.

The man was trapped by stone sheets inside a shipping container at a Foden Avenue business just after 10am this morning.

Emergency services attempted to free the man, but he was crushed to death by the sheets.

A second man has been taken to the Northern Hospital for observation.

The deceased man has not yet been identified.

Worksafe has been notified and is on scene.

