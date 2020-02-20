Man crushed to death in Campbellfield workplace accident
A man has been crushed to death in a horrific workplace accident at Campbellfield.
The man was trapped by stone sheets inside a shipping container at a Foden Avenue business just after 10am this morning.
Emergency services attempted to free the man, but he was crushed to death by the sheets.
A second man has been taken to the Northern Hospital for observation.
The deceased man has not yet been identified.
Worksafe has been notified and is on scene.