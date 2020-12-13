Man dead after fiery blaze at Altona unit

A man has died in unit fire in Melbourne’s west.

The unit on Romawi Street, Altona, caught fire at around 3.30am this morning.

Fire Rescue Victoria crews attended the blaze, bringing it under control within 13 minutes.

The damage was contained to the lounge and dining area, but a man was found unresponsive inside.

He died at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It is not yet known if the blaze was suspicious.

An arson chemist will attend the scene this morning.