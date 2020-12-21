3AW
Man dead after fight outside fast food restaurant in Melbourne’s west

2 hours ago
3AW Breakfast
A man has died in a fight outside a fast food outlet in Caroline Springs.

The man is believed to have been stabbed following the fight on the Western Highway near Caroline Springs Boulevard at about 9.10pm.

He was treated by paramedics, but died at the scene.

A man found nearby has been arrested.

He’s currently assisting homicide squad detectives with their enquiries.

A crime scene has been established, and anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

