One man dead: Dandenong man arrested after yet another Melbourne shooting

A man is dead after another Melbourne shooting in the south east overnight.

Nearby residents reported hearing a single gun shot at Springvale Road, Springvale just before midnight.

Emergency Services arrived to find a man, who is yet to be identified, suffering a gunshot wound.

Ambulance Victoria attended but the man died at the scene.

The offender fled before police arrived.

UPDATE

Detectives arrested a 22-year-old Dandenong man, in Dandenong about 11.30 this morning.

Police believe the parties were known to each other and do not believe there is any further threat to the community.

Investigators can also confirm the shooting is not connected to recent fatal shootings in Kensington, Meadow Heights and Dandenong.

This shooting comes after four men were shot dead across Melbourne in four days, earlier this month.

Sunrise reporter Nathan Templeton told Ross and John it comes after a bloody start to March in Melbourne.

“This is the fifth person shot dead in Melbourne this month,” Nathan said.

Image: Lana Murphy